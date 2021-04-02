Steuben County holding COVID-19 vaccine clinic for those 18+

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department is holding a first-dose COVID-19 Moderna vaccination clinic for eligible New York residents age 18 and older. 

The clinic will be held on Wednesday, April 7 at the Corning-Painted Post High School gym. 

To attend the clinic, participants must pre-register for an appointment time using the link found on Public Health’s COVID-19 page.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer Moderna to all who live or work in New York and are at least 18 years of age,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “The COVID-19 vaccines that are currently available are the best step towards herd immunity and getting back to a more normal and healthy life. We strongly encourage anyone who is interested in getting vaccinated to take the first opportunity available.”   

All clinic attendees must wear appropriate face coverings and will be expected to wait 15-30 minutes after vaccination for observation.  Attendees should wear short sleeves or appropriate clothing for vaccination.  For safe clinic flow and traffic patterns, registered participants should come to the clinic at their appointment time.  The clinic location and parking cannot accommodate participants showing up early.

Residents currently under isolation or quarantine at the time of the clinic due to a positive COVID-19 test result or as a contact to a positive are not eligible to attend the clinic. 

