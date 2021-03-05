Steuben County hosting COVID-19 clinic for residents 65+ at Haverling HS

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department will be holding a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Haverling High School for county residents 65-years-old or older.

The clinic will be held in the high school gym on Monday March 8 and Tuesday March 9.

The clinic is only for county residents 65 and older. Anyone who is eligible due to comorbidities is asked to stay tuned for future clinics or check the state website for availability.

As of 6:15 p.m. on Friday there were over 700 appointments available for the clinics to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

County residents who are eligible should sign up through the county’s website and follow all of the steps listed.

