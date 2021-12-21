Steuben County offering all three doses at upcoming COVID vaccine clinics

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Health Department is offering all doses of all three COVID-19 vaccines at upcoming clinics.

The next clinic will be December 28 from 12-4 p.m. at the Civil Defense Training Center at 7220 SR 54. Friday clinics will resume on January 7 and run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The clinics will offer first and second doses as well as boosters of the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

“Now is the time to get vaccinated and boosted,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Too many of our residents have gotten seriously ill or died from COVID. Vaccines are the very best protection available. Make one of your New Year’s resolutions be protecting yourself and your loved ones.”

Registration is recommended, but walk-ins are also accepted. Registration can be completed at the Steuben County website.

Masks are required at the clinics, and those getting the shots and are expected to wait 15-30 minutes after vaccination for observation.

Those currently under isolation or quarantine at the time of the clinic due to a positive COVID-19 test result or as a contact to a positive are not eligible to attend the clinic.