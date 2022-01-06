Steuben County offering saliva swab testing twice a week

Bonn, Germany – April 16: In this photo illustration a girl with a covid 19 Rapid test presenting a Cotton swab on April 16, 2021 in Bonn, Germany. (Photo by Ute Grabowsky/Photothek via Getty Images)

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – On top of distributing at-home tests and N95 masks, Steuben County will also be offering on-site COVID testing two days a week,

The self-administered saliva swab tests will be offered at the Civil Defense Training Center at 7220 SR 54 in Bath every Wednesday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The County Health Department is reminding residents that these diagnostic tests are for people with symptoms, not for weekly testing that might be required for your work. Results take about 48 hours to return, according to the county.

Walk-ins are accepted, but registration is encouraged on the Steuben County website.

Those getting tested are advised not to brush their teeth, use mouthwash, eat, drink, chew gum, smoke, vape, or use smokeless tobacco products within half an hour before testing. Anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 90 days should not get retested, according to the Steuben County Health Department.

Masks are required at the testing site, and the Health Department asks you to bring ID and a health insurance card.