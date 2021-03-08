Steuben County opens COVID-19 vaccine clinic to residents with comorbidities

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department is holding a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for seniors aged 65 and older and residents with eligible comorbidities on Tuesday, March 9 at the Haverling High School gym in Bath. Approximately 200 spots remain open.

To attend, participants must pre-register for an appointment time using the link found on Public Health’s COVID-19 page.

The list of eligible comorbidities or underlying health conditions includes cancer, chronic kidney disease, pulmonary disease, intellectual and developmental disabilities, heart conditions, an immunocompromised state, obesity, pregnancy, sickle cell disease, diabetes, cerebrovascular disease, neurologic conditions, and liver disease.

The complete list can be found on New York State Department of Health’s website.

Proof of eligibility is required at every clinic. Those eligible by age must bring an ID with their name and date of birth. Those eligible by having comorbidities must also bring their ID and provide either a doctor’s note or a signed attestation that is available in step three on Public Health’s registration page.

“Thankfully, many county health departments have advocated together to expand the scope of our vaccine allocations from the state,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Every step we are able to take towards getting every eligible resident vaccinated is a win.”

Those who have internet access should register themselves, and those who have technological concerns can call the Steuben County Office for the Aging at 607-664-2298 to get registered on Monday – Friday from 8:30 am – 5:00 pm.

All clinic attendees must wear appropriate face coverings and will be expected to wait 15-30 minutes after vaccination for observation. Attendees should wear short sleeves or appropriate clothing for vaccination. For safe clinic flow and traffic patterns, registered participants should come to the clinic at their appointment time. The clinic location and parking cannot accommodate participants showing up early.

Residents currently under isolation or quarantine at the time of the clinic due to a positive COVID-19 test result or as a contact to a positive are not eligible to attend the clinic. Due to limited vaccine supply, those who have been COVID-positive within 90 days prior to the clinic are not currently eligible.