Steuben County Public Health to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinics for age 65 and older

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — The Steuben County Public Health Department is holding COVID-19 vaccination clinics for seniors aged 65 and older on Monday, March 8 and Tuesday, March 9 at the Haverling High School gym in Bath.

Approximately 500 spots remain open across the two clinic dates.

To attend, participants must pre-register for an appointment time using the link found on Public Health’s COVID-19 page.



Those who have internet access can register themselves, and those who have technological concerns

can call the Steuben County Office for the Aging at 607-664-2298 to get registered on Monday – Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Monday’s and Tuesday’s clinics are only for those aged 65 and older. Other residents who are eligible to receive a vaccine but who are not at least 65 years old cannot attend these clinics. Public Health

receives vaccine allocations from New York State for specific eligible groups and cannot use the vaccine for other eligible groups.



Those attending the clinic will need to bring a photo ID with their date of birth to the clinic. All clinic

attendees must wear appropriate face coverings and will be expected to wait 15-30 minutes after

vaccination for observation. Attendees should wear short sleeves or appropriate clothing for

vaccination.

For safe clinic flow and traffic patterns, registered participants should come to the clinic at

their appointment time. The clinic location and parking cannot accommodate participants showing up early.

Residents currently under isolation or quarantine at the time of the clinic due to a positive COVID-19

test result or as a contact to a positive are not eligible to attend the clinic. Due to limited vaccine

supply, those who have been COVID-positive within 90 days prior to the clinic are not currently eligible.

For the latest Steuben County updates, visit Steuben County’s website at www.steubencony.org or

social media pages: www.facebook.com/SCNYPublicHealth and

www.instagram.com/SteubenPublicHealth.