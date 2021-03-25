Steuben County Public Health to hold two COVID-19 vaccine clinics

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — The Steuben County Public Health Department is holding two first-dose COVID-19 Moderna vaccination clinics for eligible New York residents age 18 and older.

The clinics will be held on Friday, March 26 and Friday, April 2 at the Canisteo-Greenwood Elementary School gym in Canisteo.

To attend either clinic, participants must pre-register for an appointment time using the links found on Public Health’s COVID-19 page.

The list of individuals who are eligible includes specified essential workers, those age 50 and older, and those with indicated comorbidities or underlying health conditions. The complete list of eligible

individuals can be found on New York State Department of Health’s website.

Proof of eligibility is required at every clinic.

Eligible essential workers must bring proof of employment at an eligible agency with them to the clinic, those who are eligible by age must bring an ID with date of birth, and those eligible by health condition must bring either a note from their healthcare provider or utilize the attestation form found on Public Health’s page.

“We are now receiving vaccine reliably and are able to set up clinics at least weekly,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “The vaccines we have are proven safe and effective and are the best avenue to return our community to a more normal, healthy life.”

All clinic attendees must wear appropriate face coverings and will be expected to wait 15-30 minutes

after vaccination for observation. Attendees should wear short sleeves or appropriate clothing for

vaccination.

For safe clinic flow and traffic patterns, registered participants should come to the clinic at

their appointment time. The clinic location and parking cannot accommodate participants showing up early.

Residents currently under isolation or quarantine at the time of the clinic due to a positive COVID-19

test result or as a contact to a positive are not eligible to attend the clinic.

