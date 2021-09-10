Steuben County records another COVID-19 death, 195 total

Hidalgo County, Texas, is reporting an uptick over over 670 new coronavirus cases on Monday. (AP File Photo)

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County has recorded its fourth death as a result of COVID-19.

The individual was a 74-year-old man from Wayland. This brings the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the county to 195.

“Sadly, Steuben has seen more COVID-related deaths this week than we had in July and August combined,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the gentleman who passed. Please follow all COVID prevention strategies for the protection of our community.”

The county is reminding residents to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.