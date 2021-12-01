Steuben County records five COVID-related deaths

Hidalgo County, Texas, is reporting an uptick over over 670 new coronavirus cases on Monday. (AP File Photo)

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department announced the death of five more residents due to COVID-19-related complications.

The individuals who died include a 97-year-old woman from Hornby, a 79-year-old man from Wayland, a 74-year-old man from Hornby, a 73-year-old man from Bath, and a 64-year-old woman from Hornellsville.

These deaths bring the total number in Steuben County to 248.

“There are no words to describe our acute sorrow for all the families and friends of those who have passed,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “We are all worn out by the toll that COVID has wreaked, but we must continue to persevere in our efforts to slow the spread and keep our loved ones safe, especially during this season of gathering indoors. Please remember that vaccination is all of our best protection against severe COVID.”

The Health Department is reminding residents to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill. Vaccination sites can be found on the Steuben County website or the national website.