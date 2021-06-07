Steuben County reporting 31 active cases of COVID-19, new nursing home cases

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County, where at one point there were nearly 800 active cases on Jan. 12, 2021, is reporting only 31 active cases of COVID-19.

The county has seen 6,922 cases of the virus since last March and at one point with two single-day positivity rates over 82 percent.

Despite the decline in cases the Steuben County Public Health Department is warning that there are new cases in nursing homes, the sites of more than half of the county’s 184 deaths.

Three of the county’s five new cases have been connected to Absolut Care Three Rivers, and one of the cases recently returned from travel outside New York.

“It’s concerning to see COVID-19 cropping back up in a local nursing home,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Cases of COVID-19 in nursing home employees and subsequently in residents typically indicate community spread could be on the rise. Vaccination and staying home when ill remain imperative to protecting our community.”

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

· 20 – 29 years: 1

· 40 – 49 years: 1

· 60 – 69 years: 2

· 90 – 99 years: 1

Information for receiving a COVID-19 vaccine can be found on the county’s Department of Health website.