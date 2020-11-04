Steuben County reports 10 new cases of COVID-19

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department has reported 10 new cases of COVID-19. This brings the total to 1,205 confirmed cases, 174 of which are currently active.

The individuals are residents of the:

City of Corning (2)

City of Hornell

Town of Corning

Town of Erwin

Town of Greenwood

Town of Howard

Town of Hornellsville

Town of Wayne

Village of Painted Post

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

Three individuals are contacts to previously reported positives

One individual is an employee of Corning Hospital

One individual is an employee of Pathways

One individual traveled to a state that was on the advisory list and had contact with a positive there

In addition to the locations noted above, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:

10/27 – Kabrics in Corning

10/29 – Station Church in Hornell

10/29, 10/30, 11/2, 11/3 – Twin Tiers Constructors in Monroe County

10/30 Afternoon – Studio Two Hair & Nail Salon in Corning

11/1 – Our Lady of the Valley Church in Hornell

11/2 – Kennedy Valve in Elmira

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

0 – 9 years: 1

10 – 19 years: 2

20 – 29 years: 3

60 – 69 years: 4

“Parts of Steuben County remain in the yellow zone,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “We need the community’s help to continue to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Reduced spread is the only way we can be released from the yellow zone and make sure we do not increase clusters across the county. Continue to follow all prevention strategies: wear your mask, social distance, stay home and get tested if feeling ill, and keep social circles small.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.