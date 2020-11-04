Steuben County reports 10 new cases of COVID-19

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department has reported 10 new cases of COVID-19. This brings the total to 1,205 confirmed cases, 174 of which are currently active.
The individuals are residents of the:
- City of Corning (2)
- City of Hornell
- Town of Corning
- Town of Erwin
- Town of Greenwood
- Town of Howard
- Town of Hornellsville
- Town of Wayne
- Village of Painted Post
The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.
Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.
The investigations indicate:
- Three individuals are contacts to previously reported positives
- One individual is an employee of Corning Hospital
- One individual is an employee of Pathways
- One individual traveled to a state that was on the advisory list and had contact with a positive there
In addition to the locations noted above, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:
- 10/27 – Kabrics in Corning
- 10/29 – Station Church in Hornell
- 10/29, 10/30, 11/2, 11/3 – Twin Tiers Constructors in Monroe County
- 10/30 Afternoon – Studio Two Hair & Nail Salon in Corning
- 11/1 – Our Lady of the Valley Church in Hornell
- 11/2 – Kennedy Valve in Elmira
Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:
- 0 – 9 years: 1
- 10 – 19 years: 2
- 20 – 29 years: 3
- 60 – 69 years: 4
“Parts of Steuben County remain in the yellow zone,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “We need the community’s help to continue to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Reduced spread is the only way we can be released from the yellow zone and make sure we do not increase clusters across the county. Continue to follow all prevention strategies: wear your mask, social distance, stay home and get tested if feeling ill, and keep social circles small.”
All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.