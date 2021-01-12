Steuben County reports 104 new cases, 774 active

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department has reported 104 new cases of COVID-19. This brings the total to 4,372 confirmed cases, 774 of which are currently active.

The individuals are residents of the:

· City of Corning (11)

· City of Hornell (9)

· Town of Bath (12)

· Town of Bradford (2)

· Town of Cameron (3)

· Town of Campbell (2)

· Town of Caton (2)

· Town of Cohocton

· Town of Corning (7)

· Town of Dansville

· Town of Erwin (6)

· Town of Fremont

· Town of Hartsville (2)

· Town of Hornby

· Town of Hornellsville (7)

· Town of Howard (3)

· Town of Jasper (2)

· Town of Lindley

· Town of Thurston (2)

· Town of Troupsburg (4)

· Town of Tuscarora (2)

· Town of Urbana

· Town of Wayland (2)

· Town of West Union (2)

· Tow of Wheeler

· Village of Addison

· Village of Avoca

· Village of Bath (4)

· Village of Canisteo (3)

· Village of Cohocton (5)

· Village of Painted Post (2)

· Village of Wayland

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

· 28 individuals had contact with previously reported Steuben positives

· One individual is a resident of Absolut Care Three Rivers

· One individual is a resident of the Bath VA nursing home

· Two individuals are employees of Hornell Gardens

· Three individuals are associated with Casa Trinity

· Eight individuals are associated with the Steuben County Jail

· Two individuals are associated with Corning, Inc. at Big Flats and Sullivan Park

· Four individuals are associated with Finger Lakes DDSO

· Five individuals are health care workers in area hospitals

· Five individuals are associated with the following schools: Arkport Central School, Bradford Central School, Hornell Jr/Sr High School, BOCES Bush Campus, Alfred State College

In addition to the locations noted above, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:

· 12/31 – Copperhead Creek Bar and Grill in Batavia

· 1/4, 1/5 – Meyer’s RV in Bath

· 1/4, 1/6, 1/7 – Once Upon a Time Preschool in Corning

· 1/5 – 1/8 – Beaver Creek Industries in Canaseraga

· 1/5 – 1/8 – NYS Police in Amity

· 1/6 – Rio Vista Veterinary Hospital in Painted Post

· 1/6 – Living Waters Church in Hornell

· 1/6 – Lamb & Webster in Woodhull

· 1/6 – 1/8 – Soft Intelligence in Corning

· 1/7 – Elmira Gymnastics in Big Flats

· 1/7 – Care First in Painted Post

· 1/7 – Railhead Brewing Company in Hornell

· 1/7, 1/8 – Corning Credit Union Main Branch

· 1/8 – Addison Family Dentistry

· 1/8 – 1/10 – Swain Ski Resort

· 1/9 – First Baptist Church in Hornell

· 1/9 – Fox Auto Group in Painted Post

· 1/10 – Applebee’s in Painted Post

· 1/11 – Pathways Dayhab in Corning

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

· 0 – 9 years: 6

· 10 – 19 years: 10

· 20 – 29 years: 16

· 30 – 39 years: 19

· 40 – 49 years: 22

· 50 – 59 years: 10

· 60 – 69 years: 9

· 70 – 79 years: 9

· 80 – 89 years: 3

“Community spread has remained rampant for too long,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “We expect to be able to start offering vaccine clinics for the community soon, but it is imperative for the community to recognize that the vaccine is not a magic bullet that will immediately decrease cases. The actions of our community collectively during this time will have the biggest impact – for the better or for the worse.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.