Steuben County reports 11 new cases of COVID-19

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department received notification that 11 Steuben County residents tested positive for COVID-19 and one has been deemed positive. This brings the total to 5,725 confirmed cases and nine total deemed positive, 102 of which are currently active.

New York State guidelines state that school students and staff must be deemed positive after 48 hours if they are symptomatic and do not either get tested or receive an alternative diagnosis from their healthcare provider. Steuben County has extended the 48 hours to five days to allow for appropriate follow through with healthcare providers.

The individuals are residents of the:

· Town of Bath (3)

· Town of Campbell (2)

· Town of Corning

· Town of Hornellsville

· Town of Lindley (3)

· Town of Thurston

· Village of Bath

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

· One individual had contact with a previously reported Steuben positive

· One individual is a resident and two individuals are employees of Steuben Center

· One individual returned from travel outside the state

· One individual is associated with the Bath VA

· Three individuals are associated with the following schools: Avoca High School, Campbell-Savona Elementary, and William E Severn Elementary

In addition, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:

· 3/9 – 3/11, 3/15 – Steuben County Office Building in Bath

· 3/13 – Moe’s Southwest Grill in Big Flats

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

· 0 – 9 years: 2

· 10 – 19 years: 3

· 20 – 29 years: 2

· 50 – 59 years: 2

· 60 – 69 years: 3

“COVID-19 first-dose vaccination clinics have been scheduled in Bath and Canisteo this week for eligible New York state residents,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Getting vaccinated when eligible is an important step towards protecting loved ones and keeping case counts and spread low. Vaccines are proven safe and effective at preventing serious illness and death related to COVID-19, which is particularly important for our small community that has seen far too many deaths from this virus in the last year.”