Steuben County reports 12 new cases of COVID-19

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department has reported 12 new cases of COVID-19.

This brings the total to 1,217 confirmed cases, 170 of which are currently active.

The individuals are residents of the:

City of Corning (3)

City of Hornell

Town of Cameron

Town of Dansville

Town of Erwin

Town of Fremont

Town of Tuscarora

Village of Addison

Village of Bath

Village of Canisteo

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

Eight individuals are contacts to previously reported positives

One individual is an employee of Corning Hospital

One individual is an employee of the Visiting Nurses Association of Western NY

One individual is a student of Bath Middle School

In addition to the locations noted above, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:

10/27 – 10/30, 11/2 – Twin Tiers Construction

10/28, 11/1, 11/2 Afternoons, 11/3 Morning – American Legion in Addison

10/30 Morning – Hometown Eats & Treats in Addison

11/1 – Saint Mary’s Church in Corning

11/3 Afternoon – Union Hall in Corning

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

0 – 9 years: 3

10 – 19 years: 1

40 – 49 years: 3

50 – 59 years: 3

70 – 79 years: 1

90 – 99 years: 1

“COVID-19 can spread more easily in bars, restaurants, and at social gatherings,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “In these environments, people are most often unmasked for extended periods of time. Be extra vigilant of your social activities and use all precautions, especially in these settings.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.