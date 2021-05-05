Steuben County reports 13 new COVID-19 cases among children, new cases at 7 schools

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department received notification that 31 Steuben County residents tested positive for COVID-19, including 13 children ages 19 and younger.

The county has reported 27 cases among children 19 and under since May 1.

This brings the total to 6,626 confirmed cases, 160 of which are currently active.

The individuals are residents of the:

· City of Corning

· City of Hornell (3)

· Town of Bath (7)

· Town of Campbell

· Town of Corning

· Town of Fremont (3)

· Town of Howard (2)

· Town of Wayland (3)

· Town of West Union

· Town of Wheeler

· Village of Arkport

· Village of Bath (5)

· Village of North Hornell

· Village of Riverside

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

· Five individuals had contact with a previously reported Steuben positive

· One individual is an employee at Elderwood at Hornell

· 10 individuals are associated with the following schools: Alfred State College, Avoca Central, Dana Lyon Middle School, Haverling High School, Hornell High School, VEW Primary, and Wayland-Cohocton Elementary

COVID information for every school in New York can be found on the state’s COVID report card.

The individuals reported visiting the following public locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:

· 4/25, 4/26, 4/28 – 4/30, 5/2, 5/3 – Bethel Assembly of God in Bath

· 4/28 – 4/30 – Love’s Travel Stop in Kanona

· 5/1, 5/2 – Wegmans in Hornell

· 5/3, 5/4 – Emhart Glass in Big Flats

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

· 0 – 9 years: 2

· 10 – 19 years: 11

· 20 – 29 years: 4

· 30 – 39 years: 2

· 40 – 49 years: 4

· 50 – 59 years: 1

· 60 – 69 years: 6

· 70 – 79 years: 1

“Until vaccination levels increase enough in Steuben County to protect the majority of the community, we will likely see continued spread,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “We are now accepting requests for on-site COVID vaccine clinics at workplaces, churches, community organizations and other area locations where at least 30 people are interested in getting vaccinated. We hope to make getting vaccinated as easy as possible.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.