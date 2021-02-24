Steuben County reports 13 new cases of COVID-19, remains below 100 active cases

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department is reporting 13 new cases of COVID-19 with 94 active cases. The county is six cases away from having 5,500 total cases since the pandemic started.

The individuals who recently tested positive are residents of the:

· City of Corning

· City of Hornell (2)

· Town of Campbell

· Town of Caton

· Town of Cohocton

· Town of Hornby

· Town of Tuscarora

· Village of Addison

· Village of Avoca

· Village of Bath

· Village of North Hornell

· Village of Painted Post

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

· Six individuals had contact with previously reported Steuben positives

· Four individuals are associated with Upstate Farms Cheese in Campbell

· One individual is an employee of Hornell Gardens

· One individual is a resident of Pinecrest Home for Adults

· One individual is associated with the Bath VA

In addition, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:

· 2/13 – 2/18, 2/21, 2/22 – Hilton Garden Inn in Horseheads

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

· 0 – 9 years: 1

· 10 – 19 years: 2

· 20 – 29 years: 3

· 30 – 39 years: 3

· 50 – 59 years: 1

· 60 – 69 years: 3

“We cannot decrease our commitment to keeping the spread of COVID-19 low,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Although we have not yet had any known variant cases in Steuben, it is likely they could be spreading already and that we will see variants here at some point. Variant strains can lead to more severe cases of COVID and more transmission, so COVID-19 prevention protocols of wearing well-fitted masks, washing hands thoroughly, social distancing, limiting group gatherings, and staying home and getting tested when ill remain of the utmost importance.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.