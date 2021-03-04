Steuben County reports 14 cases of COVID-19

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department received notification that 14 Steuben County residents tested positive for COVID-19.

This brings the total to 5,587 confirmed cases, 112 of which are currently active.

The individuals are residents of the:

· City of Corning (2)

· Town of Avoca (2)

· Town of Campbell (2)

· Town of Corning

· Town of Hornellsville

· Town of Howard

· Town of Tuscarora

· Town of Wayland (2)

· Town of Wheeler

· Village of Wayland

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

· Eight individuals had contact with previously reported Steuben positives

· One individual is an employee of Hornell Gardens

· Two individuals are associated with the following schools: Canisteo-Greenwood High School and Wayland-Cohocton Middle School

The individuals did not report visiting any locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes.

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

· 0 – 9 years: 2

· 10 – 19 years: 7

· 20 – 29 years: 1

· 40 – 49 years: 1

· 50 – 59 years: 1

· 60 – 69 years: 2

“Neighboring counties have reported variant cases recently,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “No known variant cases have been identified in Steuben yet, but it is likely there are residents who have been exposed to variants before. Because COVID-19 in any form can pose health challenges for many, we must all remain committed to following the prevention measures to protect our loved ones.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.