Steuben County reports 14 new cases of COVID-19

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department received notification that 14 Steuben County residents tested positive for COVID-19.

This brings the total to 5,559 confirmed cases, 96 of which are currently active.

The individuals are residents of the:

· City of Hornell

· Town of Addison

· Town of Bath (4)

· Town of Bradford

· Town of Hornby

· Town of Wheeler

· Village of Bath (2)

· Village of Canisteo

· Village of North Hornell

· Village of Savona

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

· Five individuals had contact with previously reported Steuben positives

· One individual is associated with Upstate Farms Cheese in Campbell

· One individual is a resident of Elderwood at Hornell

· One individual returned from travel out of state

· One individual is associated with Haverling High School

In addition, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:

· 2/23 – 2/26 – Community Bank in Dansville

· 2/24 – 2/25 – Pro Action in Bath

· 2/25 – 2/27 – Walmart in Hornell

· 2/26 – Canisteo-Greenwood Elementary School

· 2/26 – Alfred-Almond Central School

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

· 0 – 9 years: 1

· 10 – 19 years: 1

· 20 – 29 years: 2

· 30 – 39 years: 2

· 40 – 49 years: 1

· 50 – 59 years: 4

· 60 – 69 years: 1

· 70 – 79 years: 1

· 80 – 89 years: 1

“Travel and gatherings remain contributing factors to our new cases over the last couple weeks,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Please stay committed to taking all precautions, including keeping gatherings small and making sure no one attends who is not feeling 100% healthy.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.