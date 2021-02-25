Steuben County reports 15 new cases of COVID-19, more than 5,500 confirmed since last year

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department is reporting 15 new cases of COVID-19 with 5,509 confirmed cases since the pandemic began last year.

The county currently has 106 active cases of the virus.

The individuals who recently tested positive are residents of the:

· City of Corning (2)

· City of Hornell (4)

· Town of Bath

· Town of Cameron

· Town of Caton

· Town of Hornby

· Town of Prattsburgh

· Town of Thurston

· Town of Troupsburg

· Village of Painted Post (2)

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

· Four individuals had contact with previously reported Steuben positives

· Two individuals are associated with Upstate Farms Cheese in Campbell

· One individual is associated with the Steuben County Jail

In addition, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:

· 2/18, 2/19 – Tops in Riverside

· 2/20 – Silgan Plastics in Penn Yan

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

· 0 – 9 years: 1

· 10 – 19 years: 1

· 20 – 29 years: 2

· 30 – 39 years: 3

· 40 – 49 years: 1

· 50 – 59 years: 4

· 60 – 69 years: 3

“Over the last year we have seen case spread within workplaces,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “To keep spread low and protect coworkers, stay home if feeling unwell and get tested.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.