Steuben County reports 15 new COVID-19 cases, encourages people not to wait for Johnson & Johnson vaccine

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department received notification that 15 Steuben County residents tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total to 5,811 confirmed cases, 117 of which are currently active.

The individuals are residents of the:

· City of Corning (3)

· Town of Campbell (2)

· Town of Caton

· Town of Corning

· Town of Hornellsville (2)

· Town of Jasper

· Town of Lindley

· Town of Tuscarora

· Village of North Hornell

· Village of Painted Post (2)

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

· Ten individuals had contact with a previously reported Steuben positive

· One individual is associated with Siemens Energy, Painted Post

· One individual is associated with Walmart, Painted Post

· One individual is associated with Alfred Almond Elementary School

In addition, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:

· 3/15 – 3/16 – Bob Evans, Painted Post

· 3/16 – Jelly Beans, Painted Post

· 3/17 – 3/19 – CAF USA, Elmira Heights

· 3/18 – Corning Community College

· 3/19 – Club 57, Hornell

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

· 0 – 9 years: 2

· 10 – 19 years: 1

· 20 – 29 years: 3

· 30 – 39 years: 1

· 40 – 49 years: 4

· 50 – 59 years: 2

· 60 – 69 years: 2

“There are additional appointments available for the vaccination clinic tomorrow at Corning-Painted Post High School,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “While we know some residents are waiting until the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine is available, we do not have any details on when they will arrive in Steuben. Instead of waiting, we urge all residents to take the first vaccine they are able to get, as all three have proved extremely effective.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.