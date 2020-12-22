Steuben County reports 155 new cases since Saturday, 3 deaths

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — The Steuben County Public Health Department received notification of the death of three individuals who had previously tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID-related deaths in the county to 131.

Two individuals were residents of the Fred and Harriett Taylor Health Center; one male age 63 and one female age 88. The third individual was a 71-year-old male from the City of Hornell who died while hospitalized.

“Just as our number of positive cases continues to rise at an alarming rate, so does our number of deaths related to COVID-19,” said Public Health Director Darlene Smith. “Many, many families across the county will have a sense of profound loss during this holiday season. Please continue to fight with us against this deadly virus.”

The county also received notification that 155 residents tested positive for COVID-19 since Saturday, Dec. 19—bringing the total to 2,887 confirmed cases, 530 of which are currently active.

The individuals are residents of the:

City of Corning (18)

City of Hornell (25)

Town of Avoca (2)

Town of Bath (4)

Town of Bradford (3)

Town of Campbell (4)

Town of Caton (3)

Town of Corning (3)

Town of Dansville (5)

Town of Erwin (12)

Town of Fremont (4)

Town of Hartsville

Town of Hornby (2)

Town of Hornellsville (6)

Town of Howard (3)

Town of Jasper (2)

Town of Lindley (3)

Town of Prattsburgh (7)

Town of Pulteney

Town of Rathbone

Town of Thurston

Town of Troupsburg (6)

Town of Tuscarora (2)

Town of Urbana (6)

Town of Wayland

Town of Wayne

Town of Woodhull

Village of Addison (2)

Village of Arkport (3)

Village of Bath (8)

Village of Canisteo (7)

Village of Hammondsport

Village of Painted Post

Village of South Corning

Village of Wayland (2)

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

40 individuals had contact with previously reported Steuben positives

Four individuals are employees of the Fred & Harriett Taylor Health Center

Five individuals are residents of the Fred & Harriett Taylor Health Center

Two individuals are residents of Corning Center

Two individuals are employees of nursing homes outside Steuben County

Two individuals are linked with the Finger Lakes DDSO home in Cohocton

One individual is an employee of Alstom

One individual is an employee of NYSDOT

One individual is an employee of the Bath VA

Two individuals are employees of Gunlocke

Two individuals are employees of TTA in Hornell

Two individuals are employees of CBR Transport in Arkport

Three individuals are linked with Hornell Children’s Home Day Care

One individual is an employee of Steuben County at the Mental Health Center in Corning

Three individuals are employees of Corning, Inc. (two at Sullivan Park and one at CPT)

Five individuals are employees of Family Life in Bath

One individual is an employee of UPS in Painted Post

Seven individuals are students and nine individuals are employees of the following schools: Arkport Central School District, Big Flats Elementary, Bryant Elementary, Campbell-Savona Central School District, Corning-Painted Post Middle School, Dundee Central School District, Hugh Gregg Elementary, North Hornell Elementary, Canisteo-Greenwood Central School District, Corning-Painted Post Central School District, Corning-Painted Post High School, Calvin U. Smith Elementary and Hornell High School

Three more individuals visited the American Legion in Hornell, the Hornell Association, and the Elks Club in Hornell on days identified by other positives as well as additional dates: If you have visited any of these locations in the last two weeks, you are strongly encouraged to seek a COVID-19 test.

In addition to the locations noted above, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:

12/11, 12/12 – Hornell Fire Department

12/12 – Crystal Lanes in Corning

12/12, 12/13 – Wellsville Creative Arts Center

12/14 Lunch – B & D Depot in Wayland

12/14 Lunch – Billy Schu’s Food Bar in Hornell

12/14 – Woodhouse Stadium Grill in Corning

12/14 – 12/16 – Hornell City Hall

12/15 – Community Bank in Hornell

12/15 – Iron Flamingo in Corning

12/15 – Michele’s Hair & Nail Studio in Corning

12/16 Morning – Lashing Out in Hornell

12/16 – Toast and Grind in Corning

12/16 – American Legion in Wayne

12/16, 12/17 – Simmons Rockwell in Bath

12/16, 12/17, 12/19 – 12/21 – Golden Age Cheese in Woodhull

12/16 – 12/18 – Wayland Food Mart

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

0 – 9 years: 10

10 – 19 years: 13

20 – 29 years: 10

30 – 39 years: 19

40 – 49 years: 22

50 – 59 years: 38

60 – 69 years: 20

70 – 79 years: 15

80 – 89 years: 6

90 – 99 years: 2

“Today we are reporting our highest three-day total of COVID cases since the pandemic began,” Smith said. “We simply cannot sustain this type of increase in our county. Please reconsider your holiday plans, personal choices, destinations and who you gather with.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.