Steuben County reports 16 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday, 90 active

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department received notification that 16 Steuben County residents tested positive for COVID-19 since Friday’s update.

This brings the total to 5,545 confirmed cases, 90 of which are currently active.

The individuals are residents of the:

· City of Corning (4)

· Town of Bath (2)

· Town of Bradford

· Town of Campbell

· Town of Caton

· Town of Corning (2)

· Town of Erwin

· Town of Hornby

· Village of Bath

· Village of Painted Post

· Village of South Corning

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

· Three individuals had contact with previously reported Steuben positives

· One individual is associated with Upstate Farms Cheese in Campbell

· One individual is associated with Corning, Inc. at the Decker Building

· One individual is associated with the Dana Lyon Middle School

In addition, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:

· 2/18 – 2/20, 2/23 – 2/26 – Nail Tech in Corning

· 2/23 – Siemens Energy in Painted Post

· 2/24 – 2/26 – Emhart Glass Manufacturing in Big Flats

· 2/25 – Liquid Shoes Brewing in Corning

· 2/26 – The Cellar in Corning

· 2/26 – Wilcox Building Specialties in Ithaca

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

· 10 – 19 years: 3

· 30 – 39 years: 4

· 40 – 49 years: 6

· 50 – 59 years: 1

· 60 – 69 years: 1

· 80 – 89 years: 1

“New York State has expanded locations where those who are age 65 and older can be vaccinated to include local health department’s clinics,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “We are thrilled with this opportunity to reach our senior population and will be sharing information about upcoming clinics later this week.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.