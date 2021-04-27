Steuben County reports 17 new cases of COVID-19, 8 connected to schools

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Seventeen more residents of Steuben County have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the county’s active cases to 194 with 6,496 total.

The individuals are residents of the:

· City of Corning (2)

· City of Hornell

· Town of Bath

· Town of Campbell

· Town of Hornby (2)

· Town of Hornellsville (2)

· Town of Thurston (2)

· Town of Wayne (2)

· Village of Addison (2)

· Village of Canisteo

· Village of Wayland

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

· Ten individuals had contact with a previously reported Steuben positive

· One individual is associated with Hornell Gardens

· Eight individuals are associated with the following schools: Canisteo-Greenwood Central School District, Campbell-Savona Central School District, Corning-Painted Post School District, Hammondsport Central School District, Hornell City School District, Wayland-Cohocton Central School District

In addition, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:

· 4/20 – Cracker Barrel, Horseheads

· 4/24, 4/26 – Store Flex, Corning

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

· 0 – 9 years: 1

· 10 – 19 years: 7

· 20 – 29 years: 3

· 30 – 39 years: 2

· 40 – 49 years: 2

· 50 – 59 years: 1

· 60 – 69 years: 1

“Vaccinations remain a critical component of ending this pandemic,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “We have clinics available Monday through Friday from 10am to 2pm at the Civil Defense Building in Bath and the Community Arts Center in Hornell and we strongly encourage our community to make use of these resources. We encourage pre-registration, but walk-ins are certainly welcomed.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.