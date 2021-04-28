Steuben County reports 175th COVID-19 death, 28 new cases

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department is reporting the county’s 175th COVID-19 death, a male Fremont resident who died while hospitalized at the age of 54.

“Sadly, both COVID cases and deaths have been increasing in Steuben,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the gentleman’s family and friends. Let us do our best to prevent further COVID-related deaths by following all prevention strategies, including getting vaccinated as soon as possible.”

The 28 new cases reported on Wednesday brings the county’s total to 6,524 confirmed cases, 186 of which are currently active.

The individuals are residents of the:

· City of Hornell (4)

· Town of Bath (2)

· Town of Bradford

· Town of Cameron

· Town of Corning

· Town of Erwin (2)

· Town of Hornby (2)

· Town of Hornellsville (2)

· Town of Howard

· Town of Jasper (2)

· Town of Prattsburgh (2)

· Town of Rathbone

· Village of Bath

· Village of Canisteo (3)

· Village of Painted Post

· Village of South Corning

· Village of Wayland

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

· Seven individuals had contact with a previously reported Steuben positive

· One individual is associated with Alstom

· Two individuals are residents of Steuben Center

· One individual is an employee of Absolut Care Three Rivers

· One individual is associated with Corelle Brands

· One individual is associated with Snell Farm Children’s Center

· Four individuals are associated with the following schools: Hornell High School, Hornell Intermediate School and Prattsburgh Central School

In addition, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:

· 4/21 – 4/27 – Piercing Pagoda at the Arnot Mall

· 4/22, 4/25 – 4/27 – Pathways in Bath

· 4/23 – Big D’s in Bath

· 4/25 – Dollar General in Pine Valley

· 4/25, 4/26 – Storflex in Corning

· 4/26 – Guthrie East Corning Medical Office Building

· 4/26 – Salsa’s Mexican Restaurant in Horseheads

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

· 0 – 9 years: 1

· 10 – 19 years: 7

· 20 – 29 years: 4

· 30 – 39 years: 5

· 40 – 49 years: 6

· 50 – 59 years: 1

· 70 – 79 years: 2

· 90 – 99 years: 2

“Cases remain high in Steuben County, and there does not seem to be a downward trend in sight,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “It is especially important during this time of high spread and some restrictions loosening that we all take responsibility to slow the spread in Steuben. Get tested and stay home if feeling unwell, continue to social distance with those outside your household who are unvaccinated or at risk, wear masks, and get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.