Steuben County reports 176th COVID-19 death

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department has reported its 176th COVID-19 death, a 66-year-old female resident from Hornell who died at home.

Between Feb. 8 and April 6, Steuben County reported only six COVID-19 deaths. Since April 19 there have been at least seven deaths.

“We have seen an alarming number of deaths recently in Steuben County,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Our deepest condolences are with the family and friends of the woman who has passed. Please continue to take all precautions, including seeking medical care, during this time of high spread.”

The health department also reported 11 new cases, bringing the county to 6,535 confirmed cases, 183 of which are currently active.

The individuals are residents of the:

· City of Corning

· City of Hornell (2)

· Town of Cameron

· Town of Canisteo

· Town of Caton

· Town of Corning

· Town of Howard

· Town of Prattsburgh

· Village of Addison

· Village of Wayland

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

· Five individuals had contact with a previously reported Steuben positive

· One individual is associated with Corning, Inc. at Sullivan Park

· One individual returned from travel outside New York

· Three individuals are associated with the following schools: Canisteo-Greenwood High School, Hornell High School, and Prattsburgh Central

The individuals did not report visiting public locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes.

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

· 0 – 9 years: 1

· 10 – 19 years: 3

· 20 – 29 years: 2

· 40 – 49 years: 1

· 50 – 59 years: 1

· 60 – 69 years: 1

· 80 – 89 years: 2

“Tragically, we are starting see people with severe symptoms delay seeking medical care,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “We urge our residents to continue to take COVID seriously and seek health care early if feeling ill during this time of high spread and low vaccination rates.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.