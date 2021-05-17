Steuben County reports 184th COVID-19 death, 26 new cases

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department has confirmed its 184th COVID-19 death, a female resident of the Village of Canisteo who died while hospitalized at the age of 59.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of the woman who has passed,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Although many of us are eager to return to a pre-COVID lifestyle, for some that is simply never possible again. Even as COVID precautions are lifted, please continue to take the risk of COVID seriously for those who remain unvaccinated.”

The Steuben County Public Health Department has also reported that 26 Steuben County residents tested positive for COVID-19 since Friday’s update. This brings the total to 6,796 confirmed cases, 124 of which are currently active.

The individuals are residents of the:

· City of Corning

· City of Hornell (7)

· Town of Bath (2)

· Town of Canisteo (2)

· Town of Caton (2)

· Town of Cohocton

· Town of Corning

· Town of Erwin

· Town of Hartsville

· Town of Wayland (2)

· Village of Addison

· Village of Bath

· Village of Canisteo (2)

· Village of Savona

· Village of Wayland

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

· 10 individuals had contact with a previously reported Steuben positive

· Two individuals are associated with St. James Hospital

· Four individuals are associated with the following schools: Campbell-Savona Jr/Sr High School, Hornell High School, Hornell Intermediate School, Wayland-Cohocton Middle School

The individuals reported visiting the following public locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:

· 5/10 – 5/13 – Head Start in Elmira

· 5/12 – 5/14 – JHL Tecture in Hornell

· 5/13 – Hornell Area Family YMCA

· 5/13, 5/15 – Ben Weitsman of Allegany

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

· 0 – 9 years: 1

· 10 – 19 years: 4

· 20 – 29 years: 3

· 30 – 39 years: 4

· 40 – 49 years: 1

· 50 – 59 years: 9

· 60 – 69 years: 3

· 80 – 89 years: 1

“The Governor announced today that masks can be removed in most locations for those who are fully vaccinated beginning on Wednesday,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Please note several things: 1. Businesses, organizations and private venues may still opt to require masks for everyone – please respect this; 2. Steuben County still has a very low vaccination rate in comparison with New York State and the country; and 3. While the number of active cases and the positive testing rate declined, hospitalizations have risen along with another death in Steuben County. Please strongly consider getting vaccinated if you are able and have not done so yet. The cases we are seeing now have proven to be very dangerous for some.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.