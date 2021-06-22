Steuben County reports 188th COVID-19 death

WAYLAND, N.Y. (WETM) – A 59-year-old Wayland woman has died after testing positive for COVID-19, bringing Steuben County’s COVID-19 death toll to 188, according to the county public health department.

Tuesday’s report is the second-consecutive day with a COVID-19 death reported in Steuben County. Since May the county has reported only 10 deaths following a large outbreak early in the pandemic at local nursing homes.

“Our deepest condolences are with the family and friends of the woman who has passed from COVID complications,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith.  “We look forward to the day that COVID does not impact families in this way and we no longer report any COVID-related deaths.”     

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill. 

