Steuben County reports 19 new cases of COVID-19

BATH – The Steuben County Public Health Department is reporting that 19 Steuben County residents have tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total to 997 confirmed cases, 304 of which are currently active.

The individuals are residents of the:

City of Corning

City of Hornell

Town of Bath (2)

Town of Bradford

Town of Campbell (3)

Town of Caton

Town of Corning (3)

Town of Erwin

Town of Greenwood

Town of Lindley

Town of Wheeler

Village of Bath (2)

Village of Canisteo

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

Five individuals are contacts to previously reported positives

One individual is an employee of the Arc of Steuben

One individual is an employee of Guthrie Internal Medicine in Big Flats

One individual is an employee of the Bath VA

One individual is a student at Alfred University

One individual is an employee of Woodbrook Assisted Living in Elmira

One individual is an employee of the NYS Police

Four individuals are employees of Corning, Inc.: three at the Diesel Plant and one at Sullivan Park

In addition to the locations noted above, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:

10/15 & 10/16 – Schwan Food Co. in Horseheads

10/17 Dinner – Olive Garden in Big Flats

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

20 – 29 years: 1

30 – 39 years: 5

40 – 49 years: 6

50 – 59 years: 2

60 – 69 years: 4

80 – 89 years: 1

“We cannot stress enough the importance of keeping your social circles small at this time,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “We already have portions of Steuben County in the yellow zone and do not want to increase the color or size of the cluster areas or put more lives at risk. Do not participate in gatherings that exceed the limits. Protect yourself and your loved ones by being thoughtful when it comes to prevention strategies.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.