Steuben County reports 20 new cases of COVID-19

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department received notification that 20 Steuben County residents tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total to 604 confirmed cases, 227 of which are currently active. The individuals are residents of the:

City of Corning (7)

Town of Addison

Town of Bath

Town of Campbell

Town of Corning

Town of Erwin

Town of Rathbone (2)

Town of Woodhull

Village of Addison (4)

Village of Canisteo

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

Five individuals are residents of Corning Center

One individual is an employee of Corning Center

Two individuals are employees of Pathways

One individual is a resident of a Pathways home

One individual is a student at the BOCES STEM Academy

Two individuals traveled to a state on the advisory list

In addition to the locations noted above, the individuals reported visiting the following locations within their investigation timeframes:

9/28 Evening – Applebee’s in Hornell

10/2 Morning – Mom’s Savona Diner

10/3 – Smith Home Farms in Big Flats

10/3 Morning – Central Baptist Church in Corning

“The Governor has identified hot spots and set restrictions in place to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Steuben is not yet to the level of further business and gathering restrictions. Take extra precautions now in regards to gathering to slow the spread and keep Steuben safe.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.