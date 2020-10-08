Steuben County reports 21 new cases of COVID-19

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department received notification that 21 Steuben County residents tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total to 654 confirmed cases, 245 of which are currently active.
The individuals are residents of the:
- City of Corning (2)
- City of Hornell
- Town of Bath
- Town of Campbell (3)
- Town of Cohocton
- Town of Urbana
- Town of Erwin (4)
- Town of Lindley
- Town of Woodhull
- Village of Bath (2)
- Village of Canisteo
- Village of Painted Post
- Village of Riverside
- Village of Savona
The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.
Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.
The investigations indicate:
- One individual is an employee of Corning Center
- Two individuals are employees of Pathways
- Ten individuals are contacts to known positives
In addition to the locations noted above, the individuals reported visiting the following locations within their investigation timeframes:
- 9/27 – 10/2 – Corning Natural Gas
- 9/28 – 10/2, 10/5 – 10/7 – B&W Towing in Painted Post
- 9/29 – 10/2 – Itsy Bitsy Inspirations Preschool in Corning
- 10/1 – Hale Roofing in Horseheads
- 10/3 & 10/4 Evenings – Canisteo American Legion
- 10/4 – Saint Paul Missionary Baptist Church in Elmira
- 10/5 – Chemung Canal Main Office in Elmira
“COVID-19 is actively spreading in Steuben and other Southern Tier counties,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Be smart and utilize prevention strategies. Someone you work with or encounter out in the community could have and spread COVID-19 and not know it. If you’re feeling ill, stay home.”
All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.