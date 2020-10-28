Steuben County reports 23 new cases of COVID-19

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department has reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 among Steuben County residents. This brings the total to 1,075 confirmed cases, 179 of which are currently active.

The individuals are residents of the:

City of Corning

Town of Cameron

Town of Campbell

Town of Erwin (2)

Town of Hornby

Town of Jasper

Town of Pulteney (2)

Town of Troupsburg

Town of Tuscarora

Town of Urbana

Town of Wayne

Town of Woodhull

Village of Bath (3)

Village of Canisteo

Village of Painted Post

Village of Riverside

Village of South Corning

Village of Wayland (2)

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

11 individuals are contacts to previously reported positives

One individual is an employee of the Highland Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Wellsville

One individual is an employee of Bethany Village in Horseheads

Four individuals are employees of the NYS Police

One individual is an employee of Corning, Inc. Headquarters

One individual is an employee of the Elmira Correctional Facility

In addition to the locations noted above, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:

10/15, 10/20 – 10/23 – Cumming Nature Center in Naples

10/23 – Williams Toyota and Williams Honda in Horseheads

10/23 Lunch – Cracker Barrel in Horseheads

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

0 – 9 years: 1

10 – 19 years: 4

20 – 29 years: 2

30 – 39 years: 5

40 – 49 years: 2

50 – 59 years: 4

60 – 69 years: 2

70 – 79 years: 2

80 – 89 years: 1

“Today’s new cases are more than double yesterday’s number,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “We’ve said it before and we’ll say it many times again: wear your masks, social distance, keep your social circles small, stay away from others if you’re feeling ill and get tested. Following all COVID-19 prevention protocols is the best way to protect our community.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.