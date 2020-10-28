Steuben County reports 23 new cases of COVID-19

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department has reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 among Steuben County residents. This brings the total to 1,075 confirmed cases, 179 of which are currently active.
The individuals are residents of the:
- City of Corning
- Town of Cameron
- Town of Campbell
- Town of Erwin (2)
- Town of Hornby
- Town of Jasper
- Town of Pulteney (2)
- Town of Troupsburg
- Town of Tuscarora
- Town of Urbana
- Town of Wayne
- Town of Woodhull
- Village of Bath (3)
- Village of Canisteo
- Village of Painted Post
- Village of Riverside
- Village of South Corning
- Village of Wayland (2)
The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.
Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.
The investigations indicate:
- 11 individuals are contacts to previously reported positives
- One individual is an employee of the Highland Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Wellsville
- One individual is an employee of Bethany Village in Horseheads
- Four individuals are employees of the NYS Police
- One individual is an employee of Corning, Inc. Headquarters
- One individual is an employee of the Elmira Correctional Facility
In addition to the locations noted above, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:
- 10/15, 10/20 – 10/23 – Cumming Nature Center in Naples
- 10/23 – Williams Toyota and Williams Honda in Horseheads
- 10/23 Lunch – Cracker Barrel in Horseheads
Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:
- 0 – 9 years: 1
- 10 – 19 years: 4
- 20 – 29 years: 2
- 30 – 39 years: 5
- 40 – 49 years: 2
- 50 – 59 years: 4
- 60 – 69 years: 2
- 70 – 79 years: 2
- 80 – 89 years: 1
“Today’s new cases are more than double yesterday’s number,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “We’ve said it before and we’ll say it many times again: wear your masks, social distance, keep your social circles small, stay away from others if you’re feeling ill and get tested. Following all COVID-19 prevention protocols is the best way to protect our community.”
All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.