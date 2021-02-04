Steuben County reports 24 new cases of COVID-19, Avoca American Legion identified as a potential hot spot

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department is reporting 24 new cases of COVID-19 with 5,225 confirmed cases, 330 of which are currently active.

The health department says that anyone who has visited the American Legion in Avoca on Jan. 30 should also monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms due to a heightened risk of exposure caused by eating and drinking at the location.

The 24 individuals who recently rested positive are residents of the:

· City of Corning

· City of Hornell (2)

· Town of Bath (2)

· Town of Campbell

· Town of Caton

· Town of Cohocton (2)

· Town of Corning

· Town of Dansville (2)

· Town of Hornellsville (2)

· Town of Pulteney

· Town of Rathbone

· Town of Tuscarora (2)

· Town of Urbana

· Town of West Union

· Village of Avoca

· Village of Bath (3)

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

· 10 individuals had contact with previously reported Steuben positives

· Two individuals are associated with Corning, Inc. at the Diesel and CMS Plants

· Three individuals are associated with the following schools: Alfred State College, Alfred University, GST BOCES Bush Campus

In addition to the locations noted above, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:

· 1/23 – Texas Roadhouse in Horseheads

· 1/25 – 1/29 – SKIP of NY

· 1/26 – 1/29 – Bath Plumbing

· 1/29 – Sakura Japanese Steak House & Sushi Bar in Canandaigua

· 1/30 – American Legion in Avoca

· 1/30 – Mountain View Inn Restaurant in Atlanta

· 1/31 – Station 26 in Cohocton

· 1/31 – Lighthouse Wesleyan Church in Wayland

· 2/1, 2/2 – Simmons Rockwell Ford of Bath

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

· 0 – 9 years: 1

· 10 – 19 years: 3

· 20 – 29 years: 5

· 30 – 39 years: 2

· 40 – 49 years: 3

· 50 – 59 years: 4

· 60 – 69 years: 5

· 70 – 79 years: 1

“Anyone who visited the American Legion in Avoca in the afternoon or early evening on January 30 should monitor for symptoms and consider getting tested,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Unfortunately, specific potential contacts were not able to be identified through contact tracing, and there is a heightened risk due to the length of time the positive was at the Legion and because the nature of the activity – eating and drinking – does not readily allow for wearing masks as a protective factor.”