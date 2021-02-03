Steuben County reports 26 new cases of COVID-19

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department is reporting 26 new cases of COVID-19 in Steuben County. This brings the total to 5,201 confirmed cases, 327 of which are currently active.

The individuals are residents of the:

· City of Hornell (4)

· Town of Avoca (2)

· Town of Bradford

· Town of Cameron

· Town of Corning

· Town of Erwin (3)

· Town of Hornby

· Town of Hornellsville (2)

· Town of Jasper

· Town of Lindley

· Town of Pulteney

· Town of Thurston

· Town of Wayland

· Town of Wayne (2)

· Village of Bath

· Village of Canisteo (2)

· Village of Wayland

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

· 14 individuals had contact with previously reported Steuben positives

· One individual is associated with Alstom in Hornell

· Three individuals are associated with the following schools: Avoca Central, VEW Primary, Wayland-Cohocton High School

In addition to the locations noted above, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:

· 1/25 – 1/29 – Dynalec Corporation in Sodus

· 1/28, 1/29 – Bombardier Transportation in Kanona

· 1/28, 1/29 – Builder’s Bargain Outlet in Hornell

· 1/29 – Killbuck Inn in Canisteo

· 1/29 – The Cutting Edge Salon in Hornell

· 1/29 – Maple Lawn and Dairy Restaurant in Elmira

· 1/30 – Club 57 in Hornell

· 1/30, 1/31 – Finger Lakes Gaming in Farmington

· 1/31 – West Caton Baptist Church

· 1/31 – St. Mary’s Church in Corning

· 2/1 – Body by Brian in Hornell

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

· 0 – 9 years: 3

· 10 – 19 years: 5

· 20 – 29 years: 2

· 30 – 39 years: 5

· 40 – 49 years: 2

· 50 – 59 years: 5

· 60 – 69 years: 1

· 70 – 79 years: 2

· 80 – 89 years: 1

“Those who have had known contact with a positive are at an increased risk for developing COVID-19,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Although current guidelines are that contacts must quarantine for 10 days as long as no symptoms develop, remember that it can take up to 14 days for the virus to incubate and develop. If you have had contact with a known positive, be mindful of symptoms that start after your quarantine period or consider getting tested at the end of your quarantine before returning to public activities.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.