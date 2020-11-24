Steuben County reports 28 new cases of COVID-19, several cases at Corning Moose Lodge

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department has reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 in Steuben County. This brings the total to 1,678 confirmed cases, 243 of which are currently active.

Due to a positive COVID-19 case within the Steuben County Veterans’ Services Office, this location will be closed until December 4. If a veteran has an immediate need for service, they can contact the New York State Veterans’ Services Representatives at (607) 664-4495.

The individuals who recently tested positive are residents of the:

· City of Corning (7)

· City of Hornell

· Town of Addison

· Town of Bath (5)

· Town of Cameron

· Town of Caton

· Town of Corning

· Town of Erwin (3)

· Town of Greenwood (2)

· Town of Tuscarora (4)

· Village of Bath

· Village of Riverside

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

· 8 individuals are contacts to previously reported positives

· One individual is an employee of Absolut Care Three Rivers

· One individual was a patron of Kookalaroc’s Bar and Grill during the period identified by Schuyler County Public Health as an exposure risk

· One individual is a student of Dana Lyon Middle School

· One individual is a teacher at the Glenn Curtiss Elementary School

· One individual is an employee of Corning Hospital

· One individual is an employee of Steuben County Veterans’ Services Office

· Two individuals were at the Corning Moose on dates with other positives

· One individual is an employee of Land O’ Lakes in Erwin

In addition to the locations noted above, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:

· 11/16, 11/17 – Steuben County Office Building

· 11/16, 11/17 Mornings – Corning YMCA

· 11/19 – Southern Tier Library System, visited the following libraries: Andover, Alfred, Almond, Big Flats, Dormann, Fred & Harriett Taylor Memorial, Horseheads, Southeast Steuben, Steele Memorial, Wayland, West Elmira

· 11/20 Afternoon – Stonehouse Café in Campbell

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

· 0 – 9 years: 5

· 10 – 19 years: 3

· 20 – 29 years: 1

· 30 – 39 years: 7

· 40 – 49 years: 2

· 50 – 59 years: 4

· 60 – 69 years: 2

· 70 – 79 years: 3

· 80 – 89 years: 1

“We have seen multiple positives linked with visiting the Corning Moose Lodge recently,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Because of this, we are strongly encouraging anyone who visited the lodge in the last two weeks to monitor for symptoms and get tested if at least a week has passed since your last visit. Take note of any restaurants, bars or social clubs that are identified in the releases as potential higher exposure risks.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.