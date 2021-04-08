Steuben County reports 29 new cases of COVID-19

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department received notification that 29 Steuben County residents tested positive for COVID-19.

This brings the total to 6,140 confirmed cases, 208 of which are currently active.

The individuals are residents of the:

· City of Corning (4)

· City of Hornell (2)

· Town of Avoca (2)

· Town of Bath

· Town of Caton (2)

· Town of Corning

· Town of Erwin (5)

· Town of Hornby

· Town of Lindley

· Town of Tuscarora

· Town of Wayland (2)

· Town of Wheeler

· Village of Bath

· Village of Canisteo

· Village of Painted Post

· Village of Savona (2)

· Village of Wayland

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

· Nine individuals had contact with a previously reported Steuben positive

· Two individuals are associated with Corelle Brands in Corning

· One individual is associated with Corning, Inc. at Headquarters

· One individual is associated with Alstom

· One individual is an employee of a local hospital

· One individual returned from travel outside the country

· One individual is associated with Wayland-Cohocton Central School District

In addition, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:

· 3/25 – Great Beginnings Child Care Center in Corning

· 3/29 – 4/1, 4/4 – Walmart in Horseheads

· 4/1, 4/2 – The Arc of Allegany-Steuben in Bath

· 4/1, 4/4 – Dandy Mini Mart in Burdett

· 4/3 – Sam’s Club in Big Flats

· 4/3 – Nail Tech in Corning

· 4/3 – Fringe Hairdressers in Corning

· 4/4 – Christ Episcopal Church in Corning

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

· 0 – 9 years: 2

· 10 – 19 years: 1

· 20 – 29 years: 7

· 30 – 39 years: 5

· 40 – 49 years: 2

· 50 – 59 years: 3

· 60 – 69 years: 5

· 70 – 79 years: 2

· 80 – 89 years: 2

“We highly encourage anyone experiencing COVID symptoms to seek testing during this time of community spread,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Identifying and quarantining positives and their contacts are vital steps to slowing the spread of COVID and protecting our most vulnerable community members. Additionally, getting vaccinated as soon as possible is another important step in the fight against COVID.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.