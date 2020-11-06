Steuben County reports 29 new COVID-19 cases, 173 active

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department has reported 29 new cases of COVID-19 in the county.

This brings the total to 1,246 confirmed cases, 173 of which are currently active, with 26 more recoveries.

The individuals are residents of the:

City of Corning (6)

City of Hornell

Town of Cameron

Town of Campbell (3)

Town of Corning (3)

Town of Erwin (3)

Town of Jasper

Town of Prattsburgh

Town of Thurston

Town of Troupsburg

Town of Tuscarora

Town of Woodhull

Village of Addison

Village of Bath (2)

Village of Savona

Village of South Corning (2)

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

Seven individuals are contacts to previously reported positives

Four individuals are linked with Pathways

Two individuals are employees of Wegmans in Corning

Two individuals are residents of Absolut Care Three Rivers

One individuals is an employee of Alfred University

One individual is a student of the Canisteo-Greenwood Elementary School

One individual is a student of Haverling High School

One individual is an employee of St. Joseph’s Hospital in Elmira

One individual is an employee of Elderwood at Waverly

One individual is an employee of Corning, Inc. at Headquarters

One individual is an employee of Sportsman’s Warehouse in Big Flats

In addition to the locations noted above, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:

10/29 Lunch – Sorge’s in Corning

10/29, 10/30, 11/2 – 11/4 – Quinlan’s Medical Equipment & Supply in Canandaigua

10/30 Dinner – Waneta Inn in Dundee

11/1 Morning – Jelly Beans Restaurant in Painted Post

11/1 Lunch – Olive Garden in Horseheads

11/1, 11/2 Afternoons – Tops in Bath

11/2, 11/3 Evenings – Corning YMCA

11/3 Morning – Thurston Town Hall

11/4 – Burgers & Beer in Hammondsport

11/4 Dinner – DJ’s Flamingo in Bath

11/5 – Empire Livestock Auction in Bath

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

0 – 9 years: 1

10 – 19 years: 4

20 – 29 years: 7

30 – 39 years: 4

40 – 49 years: 4

50 – 59 years: 1

60 – 69 years: 2

70 – 79 years: 1

80 – 89 years: 3

90 – 99 years: 2

“As COVID-19 continues to spread in Steuben County, it is especially important for anyone who has visited any of the noted locations without wearing a mask for an extended period of time to be extra vigilant about monitoring for symptoms,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “All known contacts to positives are quarantined. However, in some instances there could be people who have been in contact with or in the same area as a positive for a prolonged time that are unknown to the individual and could have been exposed.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.