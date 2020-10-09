Steuben County reports 3 Corning Center deaths, 36 new cases of COVID-19

BATH – The Steuben County Public Health Department received notification of the death of three Corning Center residents who had previously tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Steuben County to 60 and 18 in the Corning Center.

One was an 85 year old female, one was a 69 year old male, and one was a 66 year old male.

“Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the families who are losing their loved ones to COVID-19,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “We look forward to days when we do not have to report any deaths. It is so important for everyone to be extra mindful with prevention strategies at this time to prevent further tragedies.”

The Steuben County Public Health Department also received notification that 36 Steuben County residents tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total to 690 confirmed cases, 266 of which are currently active.

The individuals are residents of the:

City of Corning (12)

City of Hornell

Town of Bath

Town of Bradford

Town of Campbell (8)

Town of Corning (4)

Town of Hornby

Town of Thurston

Town of Urbana

Town of Wayne

Village of Addison (2)

Village of Canisteo

Village of Riverside

Village of South Corning

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

Four individuals are residents of Corning Center

Two individuals are employees of Corning Center

Two individuals are employees of Upstate Farms Cheese in Campbell

Four individuals are employees of Pathways

One individual is an employee of Campbell-Savona School District

One individual is an employee of Tuscarora Elementary School

One individual is an employee of Corning-Painted Post High School

One individual is an employee of GST BOCES Bush Campus

Nine individuals are contacts to known positives

In addition to the locations noted above, the individuals reported visiting the following locations within their investigation timeframes:

9/22 – Bath Veterinary Hospital

9/29 & 9/30 – Texas Roadhouse in Horseheads

9/29 – 10/2, 10/5 – 10/6 – Clinical Associates of the Southern Tier in Elmira

10/1, 10/2, 10/5 – Arnot Health Corning Medical Office Building

10/2 Evening – Applebee’s in Horseheads

10/5 – 10/7 – Keuka Medical Commons

10/5 – 10/9 – Quest OffRoad

10/5 – Guthrie Centerway Family Practice

10/6 – The Boatyard Grill in Ithaca

10/7, 10/9 – Arnot Hospital

“The continued large number of daily cases is not sustainable,” said Smith. “To be able to keep our kids in school and our businesses open, we must all double-down on every available prevention strategy.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.