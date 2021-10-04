Steuben County reports 3 COVID-related deaths; 210 total

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department received notification of the death of three individuals who had previously tested positive for COVID.

These deaths bring the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Steuben County to 210.

One individual was a female resident of the Town of Wheeler who died at the age of 66, one was a female resident of the Town of Addison who died at the age of 89, and one was a male resident of the Town of Canisteo who died at the age of 62.

“Our sincere condolences are with the family and friends of those who have passed,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “COVID is continuing to spread at a very fast pace in Steuben County, and it is causing severe illness in some. Please take every precaution you can to limit the impact COVID has on you and your loved ones.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.