Steuben County reports 3 new cases of COVID-19, locations patients visited

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department has reported three new cases of COVID-19. which brings the total to 312 confirmed cases, 11 of which are currently active.

The individuals are residents of the Town of Dansville, Town of Greenwood, and Village of Avoca.

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified. 18 News spoke with the county’s public health education coordinator Lorelie Wagener, who says just how fast the tracing process is. “Usually, it’s within hours that we are able to contact the individual who was tested positive. Find out who they’ve been in contact, gone, and then reach out to any of their known contacts as well. So, by the end of the day of when we find out a positive, usually, even quicker, we have all that information already.”

Wagner also says it’s easy to track for the county because they have been tracing for other past infections. This pandemic is just more widespread. “With contact tracing that’s something that we’ve always done with any of our communicable diseases, so it’s not new to us with COVID, that our nurses have been trained in and have been doing for many years. But obviously it has been done on a much larger scale with the amount of cases that have come in because of COVID.” Wagner also says when tracing individuals who have had contact with the patient, it can take less than 24 hours.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigation indicates one or more of the individuals traveled outside of New York State and that the individuals visited the following local locations within the timeframe:

· 7/22/20 Morning – Wegmans in Corning

· 7/23/20 Morning – Walmart in Painted Post

· 7/25/20 Afternoon – Outback Steakhouse in Horseheads

· 7/27/20 – 7/31/20 – Absolut Care of Three Rivers in Painted Post

· 7/31/20 Afternoon – Dollar General in Avoca

· 8/2/20 Afternoon – Barnes and Noble in Big Flats

· 8/2/20 Afternoon – Arnot Mall: Shoe Department, FYE, Game Stop, Food Court

· 8/3/20 Morning – Louie’s Gun Shop in Bath

“Wear masks when in public to lower the risk of spreading COVID-19,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “The virus is still very much present in our community, and we all need to take precautions to limit the spread. Be smart, be safe, and protect your loved ones by continuing the effective prevention strategies that have been outlined for months.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.