Steuben County reports 3 nursing home deaths, 123 new cases

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — The Steuben County Public Health Department received notification of the death of three individuals who had previously tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID-related deaths in the county to 109. It’s also reporting 123 new cases of the virus since Friday, Dec. 4.
Two individuals were male residents of the Fred and Harriett Taylor Health Center, ages 80 and 92. The third was an 89-year-old female resident of Absolut Care Three Rivers.
“Over the past two weeks, nearly every day has marked the passing of a community member from COVID-19,” said Public Health Director Darlene Smith. “We are devastated to see these losses and we should all honor their lives and legacy by focusing on the basic public health guidelines of wearing face coverings, washing hands thoroughly, and avoiding social gatherings with those outside of your household.”
According to county officials, 123 Steuben County residents tested positive for COVID-19 since Saturday, bringing the total to 2,164 confirmed cases—380 of which are currently active.
The individuals are residents of the:
- City of Corning (18)
- City of Hornell (12)
- Town of Bath (7)
- Town of Campbell (10)
- Town of Canisteo
- Town of Caton (2)
- Town of Cohocton
- Town of Corning (13)
- Town of Dansville
- Town of Erwin (3)
- Town of Greenwood (4)
- Town of Hartsville
- Town of Hornellsville
- Town of Howard
- Town of Lindley
- Town of Thurston (5)
- Town of Troupsburg (3)
- Town of Tuscarora (3)
- Town of Urbana (16)
- Town of Wayland
- Town of Wayne
- Town of Wheeler
- Town of Woodhull
- Village of Addison (2)
- Village of Arkport
- Village of Avoca (2)
- Village of Bath (7)
- Village of Painted Post (3)
- Village of South Corning
The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.
Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.
The investigations indicate:
- 26 individuals had contact with previously reported Steuben positives
- 13 individuals had contact with positive(s) for Thanksgiving, some from out of state or county
- One individual is a resident of Corning Center
- 16 individuals are residents of the Fred and Harriett Taylor Health Center
- Three individuals are employees of the Fred and Harriett Taylor Health Center and/or Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital
- One individual is an employee of Absolut Care Three Rivers
- One individual is an employee of Hornell Gardens
- One individual is an employee of Elderwood at Hornell
- One individual is an employee of Conesus Lake Nursing Home
- One individual is an employee of Updyke’s Willow Ridge Quality Care Facility
- One individual is an employee of Elcor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center
- Two individuals are employees of Home & Health Care Services in Hornell
- One individual is an employee of the Bath VA
- Two individuals are linked with Pathways, Inc.
- One individual is an employee of Groveland Correctional Facility
- Two individuals are employees of the Jasper-Troupsburg Central School District
- Two individuals are employees of the Canisteo-Greenwood Central School District
- One individual is an employee of the Campbell-Savona Elementary School
- One individual is an employee of the Hammondsport Jr/Sr High School
- One individual is an employee of the Bath Central School District
- One individual is an employee of TST BOCES in Ithaca
- One individual is an employee of Alfred State College
- One individual is a student of Tuscarora Elementary School
- One individual is a student of Arkport Central School District
- One individual is a student of GST BOCES Wildwood Campus
- Seven individuals are employees of Corning, Inc. — four at Sullivan Park, one at the Diesel Plant, one at the CMS Plant, and one works at multiple locations
In addition to the locations noted above, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:
- 11/21 — St. Joseph Church in Campbell
- 11/25 — Twin Tiers Eye Care in Corning
- 11/25 — Heritage Village of the Southern Finger Lakes in Corning
- 11/27, 11/30 — VFW in Hornell
- 11/28 — All Saints Parish in Corning
- 11/28, 11/30 — AIM Independent Living Center in Corning
- 11/28, 11/29 — VFW in Corning
- 11/29 — Buena Vista Wesleyan Church in Canisteo
- 11/30 — Dyco Electronics in Hornell
- 11/30 — Corning Bright Dental
- 11/30 — Guthrie Orthopedics
- 11/30, 12/1 — Snell Farm Children’s Center in Bath
- 11/30, 12/1 — Law Office of Joseph G. Pelych in Hornell
- 11/30, 12/1 — STORFLEX Holdings, Inc. in Riverside
- 11/30 – 12/2 — Carr’s Trucking in Painted Post
- 11/30 – 12/4 — Corning Natural Gas
- 12/1 — Beyond the Mirror Salon in Corning
- 12/1 — Slammin’ Jammin’ BBQ in Corning
- 12/1 – 12/3 — Guthrie Corning Centerway
- 12/1 Evening — AMVETS in Hornell
- 12/2 — Shear Perfection Salon in Hornell
- 12/2 — Steuben County Public Safety Building
- 12/3 — Avoca United Methodist Church
- 12/3 -12/5 — Micatu Inc. in Big Flats
- 12/4 — Dinner – Tag’s Restaurant in Big Flats
- 12/5 Lunch — Mom’s Savona Diner
- 12/5 — Grand Central Plaza Holiday Craft Fair in Horseheads
- 12/6 — Bethany Lutheran Church in Elmira
Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:
- 0 – 9 years: 4
- 10 – 19 years: 8
- 20 – 29 years: 15
- 30 – 39 years: 18
- 40 – 49 years: 20
- 50 – 59 years: 16
- 60 – 69 years: 13
- 70 – 79 years: 15
- 80 – 89 years: 9
- 90 – 99 years: 5
“As predicted, we have had multiple positive cases and a number of contacts traced back to Thanksgiving gatherings,” Smith said. “With more holidays around the corner, we implore you to reconsider gathering with anyone outside your COVID bubble. Even small gatherings can result in multiple positives, with the potential for some to end up in the hospital or worse. Let this year’s holidays look a little different so that next year can be complete with all your loved ones.”
All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.