Steuben County reports 3 nursing home deaths, 123 new cases

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — The Steuben County Public Health Department received notification of the death of three individuals who had previously tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID-related deaths in the county to 109. It’s also reporting 123 new cases of the virus since Friday, Dec. 4.

Two individuals were male residents of the Fred and Harriett Taylor Health Center, ages 80 and 92. The third was an 89-year-old female resident of Absolut Care Three Rivers.

“Over the past two weeks, nearly every day has marked the passing of a community member from COVID-19,” said Public Health Director Darlene Smith. “We are devastated to see these losses and we should all honor their lives and legacy by focusing on the basic public health guidelines of wearing face coverings, washing hands thoroughly, and avoiding social gatherings with those outside of your household.”

According to county officials, 123 Steuben County residents tested positive for COVID-19 since Saturday, bringing the total to 2,164 confirmed cases—380 of which are currently active.

The individuals are residents of the:

City of Corning (18)

City of Hornell (12)

Town of Bath (7)

Town of Campbell (10)

Town of Canisteo

Town of Caton (2)

Town of Cohocton

Town of Corning (13)

Town of Dansville

Town of Erwin (3)

Town of Greenwood (4)

Town of Hartsville

Town of Hornellsville

Town of Howard

Town of Lindley

Town of Thurston (5)

Town of Troupsburg (3)

Town of Tuscarora (3)

Town of Urbana (16)

Town of Wayland

Town of Wayne

Town of Wheeler

Town of Woodhull

Village of Addison (2)

Village of Arkport

Village of Avoca (2)

Village of Bath (7)

Village of Painted Post (3)

Village of South Corning

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

26 individuals had contact with previously reported Steuben positives

13 individuals had contact with positive(s) for Thanksgiving, some from out of state or county

One individual is a resident of Corning Center

16 individuals are residents of the Fred and Harriett Taylor Health Center

Three individuals are employees of the Fred and Harriett Taylor Health Center and/or Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital

One individual is an employee of Absolut Care Three Rivers

One individual is an employee of Hornell Gardens

One individual is an employee of Elderwood at Hornell

One individual is an employee of Conesus Lake Nursing Home

One individual is an employee of Updyke’s Willow Ridge Quality Care Facility

One individual is an employee of Elcor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

Two individuals are employees of Home & Health Care Services in Hornell

One individual is an employee of the Bath VA

Two individuals are linked with Pathways, Inc.

One individual is an employee of Groveland Correctional Facility

Two individuals are employees of the Jasper-Troupsburg Central School District

Two individuals are employees of the Canisteo-Greenwood Central School District

One individual is an employee of the Campbell-Savona Elementary School

One individual is an employee of the Hammondsport Jr/Sr High School

One individual is an employee of the Bath Central School District

One individual is an employee of TST BOCES in Ithaca

One individual is an employee of Alfred State College

One individual is a student of Tuscarora Elementary School

One individual is a student of Arkport Central School District

One individual is a student of GST BOCES Wildwood Campus

Seven individuals are employees of Corning, Inc. — four at Sullivan Park, one at the Diesel Plant, one at the CMS Plant, and one works at multiple locations

In addition to the locations noted above, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:

11/21 — St. Joseph Church in Campbell

11/25 — Twin Tiers Eye Care in Corning

11/25 — Heritage Village of the Southern Finger Lakes in Corning

11/27, 11/30 — VFW in Hornell

11/28 — All Saints Parish in Corning

11/28, 11/30 — AIM Independent Living Center in Corning

11/28, 11/29 — VFW in Corning

11/29 — Buena Vista Wesleyan Church in Canisteo

11/30 — Dyco Electronics in Hornell

11/30 — Corning Bright Dental

11/30 — Guthrie Orthopedics

11/30, 12/1 — Snell Farm Children’s Center in Bath

11/30, 12/1 — Law Office of Joseph G. Pelych in Hornell

11/30, 12/1 — STORFLEX Holdings, Inc. in Riverside

11/30 – 12/2 — Carr’s Trucking in Painted Post

11/30 – 12/4 — Corning Natural Gas

12/1 — Beyond the Mirror Salon in Corning

12/1 — Slammin’ Jammin’ BBQ in Corning

12/1 – 12/3 — Guthrie Corning Centerway

12/1 Evening — AMVETS in Hornell

12/2 — Shear Perfection Salon in Hornell

12/2 — Steuben County Public Safety Building

12/3 — Avoca United Methodist Church

12/3 -12/5 — Micatu Inc. in Big Flats

12/4 — Dinner – Tag’s Restaurant in Big Flats

12/5 Lunch — Mom’s Savona Diner

12/5 — Grand Central Plaza Holiday Craft Fair in Horseheads

12/6 — Bethany Lutheran Church in Elmira

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

0 – 9 years: 4

10 – 19 years: 8

20 – 29 years: 15

30 – 39 years: 18

40 – 49 years: 20

50 – 59 years: 16

60 – 69 years: 13

70 – 79 years: 15

80 – 89 years: 9

90 – 99 years: 5

“As predicted, we have had multiple positive cases and a number of contacts traced back to Thanksgiving gatherings,” Smith said. “With more holidays around the corner, we implore you to reconsider gathering with anyone outside your COVID bubble. Even small gatherings can result in multiple positives, with the potential for some to end up in the hospital or worse. Let this year’s holidays look a little different so that next year can be complete with all your loved ones.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.