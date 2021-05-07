Steuben County reports 30 new cases of COVID-19, warns of spring gatherings

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department received notification that 30 Steuben County residents tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total to 6,667 confirmed cases, 165 of which are currently active.

The individuals are residents of the:

· City of Corning (2)

· City of Hornell (7)

· Town of Bath

· Town of Campbell

· Town of Cohocton (2)

· Town of Corning (5)

· Town of Howard

· Town of Troupsburg

· Town of Wayland

· Town of Wheeler

· Village of Addison (2)

· Village of Arkport

· Village of Canisteo (4)

· Village of Riverside

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

· 11 individuals had contact with a previously reported Steuben positive

· One individual is an employee of Bethany Village

· Five individuals are associated with the following schools: Hornell High School, Hornell Intermediate School, North Hornell Elementary, Prattsburgh Central and Wayland-Cohocton Elementary

The individuals reported visiting the following public locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:

· 4/29 – The Rec Center in Hornell

· 4/30 – Crystal Lanes in Corning

· 4/30 – Kennedy Valve in Elmira

· 5/2, 5/3 – Wegmans in Hornell

· 5/3 – 5/5 – Dyco Electronics in Hornell

· 5/4 – Buzzy’s Dream in Addison

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

· 0 – 9 years: 5

· 10 – 19 years: 5

· 20 – 29 years: 5

· 30 – 39 years: 9

· 40 – 49 years: 4

· 50 – 59 years: 1

· 60 – 69 years: 1

“This weekend starts a season of celebrations with Mother’s Day, Memorial Day, Father’s Day, graduations and more on the horizon,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “The very best way to protect your loved ones and to celebrate in a healthy and safe manner is to be vaccinated against COVID.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.