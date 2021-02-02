Steuben County reports 31 new cases of COVID-19

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department has reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 with 5,175 confirmed cases, 331 of which are currently active.

The individuals are residents of the:

· City of Corning (2)

· Town of Addison

· Town of Bath (2)

· Town of Campbell

· Town of Cohocton

· Town of Corning

· Town of Dansville (6)

· Town of Greenwood

· Town of Hartsville

· Town of Hornellsville

· Town of Howard

· Town of Prattsburgh (2)

· Town of Wayland

· Town of Wheeler

· Village of Arkport

· Village of Avoca

· Village of Bath

· Village of Canisteo

· Village of Cohocton

· Village of Hammondsport

· Village of North Hornell (2)

· Village of Painted Post

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

· 14 individuals had contact with previously reported Steuben positives

· One individual is an employee of a local home health agency

· One individual is associated with Corning, Inc.

· One individual is associated with Updyke’s Willow Ridge Quality Care Facility

· One individual is an employee of an area hospital

· Three individuals are associated with the following schools: Arkport Central School, Canisteo-Greenwood Central School, and Prattsburgh Central School

In addition to the locations noted above, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:

· 1/25 – 1/29 – Lakeland’s Concrete in Lima

· 1/26 – YMCA in Hornell

· 1/26 – 1/29 – Steuben County Office Building in Bath

· 1/27 – 1/29 – Dansville Collision

· 1/29 – Scovill’s Grill in Dansville

· 1/29, 1/30 – Owl Homes in Bath

· 1/31 – Sweet Sue’s Country Diner in Stanley

· 1/31 – Bob Evans in Riverside

· 1/31 – Beartown Road Alliance Church

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

· 0 – 9 years: 2

· 10 – 19 years: 1

· 20 – 29 years: 2

· 30 – 39 years: 4

· 40 – 49 years: 5

· 50 – 59 years: 8

· 60 – 69 years: 7

· 70 – 79 years: 1

· 80 – 89 years: 1

“Thankfully, daily case counts seem to be holding steady,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “To keep the spread low, be mindful of safe celebrations, especially with the Super Bowl coming up this weekend. Friends can utilize virtual options to watch together, and those under quarantine or feeling unwell should not gather.”