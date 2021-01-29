Steuben County reports COVID-19 death, 33 new cases

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department has reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 and their 161st death.

The latest death was a 75-year-old male resident of Corning who died while hospitalized.

“We are dismayed that COVID-19 continues to shorten lives in Steuben County,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “To honor the lives of those who have been lost and to keep our community safe, please continue to follow all COVID prevention strategies.”

The 33 new cases brings the county’s total to 5,033 confirmed cases, 320 of which are currently active.

The individuals who recently tested positive are residents of the:

· City of Corning (2)

· City of Hornell (4)

· Town of Bath (4)

· Town of Cameron

· Town of Campbell (2)

· Town of Corning

· Town of Dansville

· Town of Erwin (2)

· Town of Fremont (2)

· Town of Greenwood

· Town of Hornby

· Town of Lindley (2)

· Town of Rathbone

· Town of Troupsburg

· Village of Addison

· Village of Bath (2)

· Village of Canisteo (4)

· Village of North Hornell

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

· 10 individuals had contact with previously reported Steuben positives

· One individual is a resident and one individual is an employee of Elderwood at Hornell

· Two individuals are associated with the following schools: Addison Middle School and Elmira College

In addition to the locations noted above, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:

· 1/21 – Corning Indoors Farmer’s Market at the Union Hall

· 1/21, 1/22 – Stonehouse Café in Campbell

· 1/21, 1/22, 1/28 – Pactiv Evergreen in Canandaigua

· 1/22 – Mitzi’s Hairstyling in Addison

· 1/23 – 1/25 – The Collegiate Restaurant in Alfred

· 1/25 – Lowe’s in Hornell

· 1/25 – American Legion in Hornell

· 1/25 – AMVETS in Hornell

· 1/25, 1/26 – NYSDOT in Hornell

· 1/25 – 1/28 – Welliver in Montour Falls

· 1/26 – 1/28 – Wegmans in Hornell

· 1/27 – Storflex in Corning

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

· 0 – 9 years: 3

· 10 – 19 years: 4

· 20 – 29 years: 5

· 30 – 39 years: 1

· 40 – 49 years: 4

· 50 – 59 years: 6

· 60 – 69 years: 4

· 70 – 79 years: 3

· 80 – 89 years: 2

· 90 – 99 years: 1

“It is encouraging that this week has stayed relatively steady with a lowered number of cases compared to weeks past,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “To keep this trend moving forward, we must all continue to follow the COVID prevention strategies, including identifying contacts so they can be appropriately quarantined and not risk further spread.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.