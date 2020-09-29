Steuben County reports 35 new cases of COVID-19, 24 connected to Corning Center

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department received notification that 35 Steuben County residents tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total to 483 confirmed cases, 136 of which are currently active.

The individuals are residents of the:

City of Corning (28)

City of Hornell

Town of Campbell

Town of Thurston

Town of Urbana

Town of Woodhull

Village of Addison

Village of South Corning

The update comes after county officials confirmed that an infant has been diagnosed with the virus in Steuben County and that an 11-year-old is currently hospitalized.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

21 individuals are residents of Corning Center

Three individuals are employees of Corning Center

Seven individuals had contact with a positive

One individual is a student at Hugh Gregg Elementary School in Corning

Public Health worked with Hugh Gregg Elementary School, and the impacted staff and students who were found to have direct contact with the positive student have been contacted to quarantine.

There are about 60 cases of COVID-19 now connected to the Corning Center nursing facility.

Corning Center’s first positive COVID-19 test was found two weeks after visitors were allowed inside the facility, but there is no confirmation whether the positive cases are connected to a visitor.

Universal testing was completed at the facility on Sept. 21 and those who were infected were relocated inside the building. The New York State Department of Health did perform an infection control assessment on the Corning Center but found no “red flags” in the facility. but they did offer recommendations.

The 35 individuals who have recently been diagnosed with COVID-19 reported visited the following locations within the investigation timeframe:

9/16/20 – 9/18/20, 9/23/20 – 9/25/20 – Ready, Set, Grow Child Care Center in Corning

9/22/20 – 9/23/20 – American Medical Response in Corning

9/22/20 – 9/25/20 – Upstate Farms Cheese in Campbell

9/22/20, 9/23/20, 9/25/20 – New Image Salon in Corning

9/22/20 Afternoon – Nail Tech in Corning

9/23/20, 9/25/20 Afternoon – Hornell YMCA

9/23/20 – 9/24/20 – Pathways Home in Corning

9/24/20 Afternoon – Hands on Chiropractic in Corning

9/24/20 Afternoon – Smith Asthma and Allergy in Corning

9/24, 9/25, 9/28, 9/29/20 – Corning Community College

9/25/20 Afternoon – Walmart Nail Salon in Painted Post

9/26/20 – The Old Mill Inn Bar & Grill in Alfred Station

9/26/20, 9/27/20 – Reisinger’s Apple Country in Watkins Glen

9/27/20 – Wegmans in Hornell

“We have had nearly eight times as many cases this month as we had last month,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “We do not believe anyone knowingly or intentionally spreads COVID-19, however gathering together without masks is one easy way to spread this virus. We must all be extra cautious at this time to slow the spread and save lives. Our current active cases range in age from under age 1 through age 95. None of them need to lose their lives because of COVID-19. We must do everything we can to stop the spread.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.