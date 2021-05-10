Steuben County reports 38 new cases of COVID-19

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department has reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday.

This brings the total to 6,705 confirmed cases, 150 of which are currently active.

The individuals are residents of the:

· City of Corning (4)

· City of Hornell (6)

· Town of Bath (2)

· Town of Caton

· Town of Cohocton

· Town of Corning

· Town of Dansville

· Town of Hornby

· Town of Hornellsville (3)

· Town of Lindley

· Town of Rathbone (2)

· Town of Wayland (2)

· Town of West Union

· Town of Wheeler

· Village of Bath (2)

· Village of Canisteo (6)

· Village of Cohocton

· Village of Painted Post

· Village of Wayland

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

· 20 individuals had contact with a previously reported Steuben positive

· One individual is associated with Dyco Electronics in Hornell

· Two individuals are associated with area hospitals

· Eight individuals are associated with the following schools: Canisteo-Greenwood Elementary, Corning-Painted Post Middle School, Erwin Valley Elementary, Hornell High School, Hugh Gregg Elementary, Wayland-Cohocton Middle and High Schools

The individuals reported visiting the following public locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:

· 4/30, 5/4, 5/6 – Fennell Spring Company in Horseheads

· 5/2, 5/3 – Bethel Assembly of God in Bath

· 5/3 – Hornell Police Department

· 5/3 – Peacock’s Hometown Barber Shop in Bath

· 5/4 – Elmira Correctional Facility

· 5/4 – Elaura Salon in Canisteo

· 5/4 – 5/6 – Community Bank in Dansville

· 5/5 – Bob Evans in Riverside

· 5/6, 5/7 – Taco Bell in Hornell

· 5/8 – Red Robin in Horseheads

· 5/8 – Vy Nails in Horseheads

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

· 0 – 9 years: 5

· 10 – 19 years: 4

· 20 – 29 years: 6

· 30 – 39 years: 2

· 40 – 49 years: 9

· 50 – 59 years: 6

· 60 – 69 years: 6

“Please continue to be mindful of symptoms during this time of sustained spread in Steuben County,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “The vast majority of our cases have been experiencing symptoms even if they have not knowingly been exposed. Getting tested is still an important tool to slowing the spread in Steuben.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.