Steuben County reports 39th COVID-19 death

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department is reporting their 39th COVID-19 death, a 79 year old male from the Village of Bath who died while hospitalized outside the county.

The announcement comes less than two hours after county officials said they will meet the Governor’s requirements to reopen.

“It has been almost a week since we last reported a death related to COVID-19 in Steuben County,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “We know today that someone lost their father much earlier than was expected. A couple months ago, this man was active in the community. The cruelty of this disease is that it takes family members away. Please remember this in your actions to stop the spread.”

All residents should continue to stay home and monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.