Steuben County reports 41 new cases of COVID-19

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department has reported 41 new cases of COVID-19 among its residents.

This brings the total to 4,928 confirmed cases, 304 of which are currently active.

The individuals are residents of the:

· City of Corning (5)

· City of Hornell (6)

· Town of Addison

· Town of Avoca (2)

· Town of Bath (4)

· Town of Bradford (2)

· Town of Corning (4)

· Town of Erwin (2)

· Town of Hornellsville

· Town of Lindley

· Town of Wayland

· Village of Addison (2)

· Village of Avoca

· Village of Bath (5)

· Village of Canisteo

· Village of South Corning (2)

· Village of Wayland

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

· 16 individuals had contact with previously reported Steuben positives

· Two individuals are associated with Corning, Inc. at the IDM Plant and Diesel Plant

· One individual is associated with the Finger Lakes DDSO

· Four individuals are associated with the following schools: Alfred State College, All Saint’s Academy, Dundee Central School, Hornell City School District

In addition to the locations noted above, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:

· 1/18 – Silgan Plastics in Penn Yan

· 1/18 – 1/22 – Alstom in Hornell

· 1/20, 1/23 – Corelle Brands in Corning

· 1/21, 1/22 – Steuben County Office Building

· 1/21, 1/22 – Swift Glass in Elmira Heights

· 1/21, 1/22 – Walmart in Watkins Glen

· 1/22, 1/25 – DJ’s Flamingo in Bath

· 1/23 Lunch – Texas Cafe in Hornell

· 1/24 – Living Waters Church in Hornell

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

· 0 – 9 years: 4

· 10 – 19 years: 2

· 20 – 29 years: 6

· 30 – 39 years: 10

· 40 – 49 years: 5

· 50 – 59 years: 4

· 60 – 69 years: 2

· 70 – 79 years: 5

· 80 – 89 years: 3

“Although daily case counts are remaining lower than weeks past, hospitalizations remain very high,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Please do not underestimate the damage this virus can cause and remain vigilant in slowing the spread.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.