Steuben County reports 42nd COVID-19 death

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department has reported their 42nd COVID-19 related death, an 83-year-old man from the Town of Jasper who died while hospitalized outside of the county.

This is the first known COVID-19 related death in Steuben County since May 15 and just the fourth death in Steuben County this month.

The news comes as Steuben County joined the rest of the Southern Tier and four other upstate counties in moving into phase two of reopening.

“It has been two weeks since we last reported a COVID-19 related death,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Although we are moving further into reopening, let us not forget that many are still impacted by this terrible disease, and there are still those who are at risk for illness or death. Efforts to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 are still imperative.”

The average age of confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Steuben County is nearly 80-years-old.

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.