Steuben County reports 47 new cases of COVID-19

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department received notification that 47 Steuben County residents tested positive for COVID-19 since Saturday. This brings the total to 929 confirmed cases, 317 of which are currently active.

The individuals are residents of the:

City of Corning (6)

City of Hornell (8)

Town of Bath (4)

Town of Bradford

Town of Campbell (2)

Town of Canisteo

Town of Caton

Town of Cohocton

Town of Corning

Town of Hornby

Town of Howard

Town of Jasper

Town of Thurston (5)

Town of Wayland

Town of Wayne

Town of Wheeler

Town of Woodhull (2)

Village of Bath (3)

Village of Canisteo (2)

Village of Painted Post

Village of Riverside (3)

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

15 individuals are contacts to previously reported positives

One individual is a resident of Corning Center

10 individuals are linked with Arc of Steuben homes in Hornell

One individual is a teacher at St. Ann’s Academy in Hornell

One individual is a student at Avoca Elementary School

One individual is a student at Corning Painted Post High School

One individual is a student at Alfred University

Two individuals are employees of Tops in Bath

Three individuals are employees at Schuyler Hospital

One individual is an employee at Ira Davenport Hospital

One individual is an employee of Corning, Inc. Diesel Plant

In addition to the locations noted above, the individuals reported visiting the following locations within their investigation timeframes:

10/2 Evening – Applebee’s in Horseheads

10/3 – Erwinna Tavern in Painted Post

10/8 – Modern Nails in Arnot Mall

10/8 Afternoon – Applebee’s in Painted Post

10/10 Afternoon – Grist Iron Brewing Company in Burdett

10/10 Late Afternoon – Club 57 in Hornell

10/10 Evening – Olive Garden in Horseheads

10/12 – Pladis in Big Flats

10/14 – 10/16 – Arnot Pediatrics Office in Horseheads

10/16 Evening – R & M Restaurant in Corning

10/17 Afternoon – Dundee’s Funtober Fest

10/17 Afternoon – The Windmill in Penn Yan

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

0 – 9 years: 2

10 – 19 years: 6

20 – 29 years: 11

30 – 39 years: 6

40 – 49 years: 10

50 – 59 years: 5

60 – 69 years: 2

70 – 79 years: 2

80 – 89 years: 1

90 – 99 years: 2

“Our number of new cases continues to run high and continues to be unsustainable. Additional attention and community support is needed to emphasize prevention measures, especially avoiding attendance of large gatherings,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Please know prior to attending how large the event will be. Your decisive action could help prevent an outbreak.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.