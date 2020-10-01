Steuben County reports 500th COVID-19 case, more cases at the Corning Center

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County has reported more than 500 cases of COVID-19 since March.

On Thursday the county reported 15 new cases of COVID-19, giving them 513 confirmed cases and 159 active patients. This news comes as the county reported its 50th COVID-19 death, a resident of the Corning Center.

Twelve of the new cases are residents of the Corning Center, and the other three are residents of Bath, Painted Post, and Corning.

One individual traveled to a state on the advisory list and participated in a large gathering while there, according to the health department. Another person reported being in close contact with another case.

The individuals reported visiting the following locations within their investigation timeframe:

· 9/23/20 – 9/25/20 – SKIP of New York in Painted Post

“Hospitalizations continue to be on the rise daily due to COVID-19,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Positive individuals who are not elderly and who do not have serious underlying medical conditions are being hospitalized. COVID-19 is proving to be extremely serious and dangerous during this surge in cases. Do absolutely everything you can to protect yourself and your loved ones and prevent the further spread of this deadly virus.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.